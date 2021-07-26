Stephens Trims Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Target Price to $34.00

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stephens from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HTH. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.48.

NYSE HTH traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,726. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

