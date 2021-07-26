Stephens Trims Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Target Price to $34.00

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stephens from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HTH. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.48.
NYSE HTH traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,726. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
