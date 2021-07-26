StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.73

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $45.17, with a volume of 6338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 52.02.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in StepStone Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,583,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,676,000 after purchasing an additional 265,049 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 295.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,764,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,621 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,591,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,800,000 after acquiring an additional 786,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 411,210 shares during the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

