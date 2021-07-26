stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Cap Reaches $1.50 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 27% against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $2,232.97 or 0.06085511 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $54.75 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 671,144 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

