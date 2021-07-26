Steven Bangert Sells 5,000 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 112,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.48. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOKF. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

