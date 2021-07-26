Stipend Price Tops $0.0466 on Top Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $587,766.47 and approximately $23.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,198.10 or 0.99997190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00030706 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.91 or 0.01050853 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00345289 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.16 or 0.00384836 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00071795 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,620,619 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

