Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for July, 26th (ACH, ACI, AINC, AKBA, ALBO, AMCX, CRR.UN, EDU, MDLA, TAL)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 26th:

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Get Aluminum Co of China Limited alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$18.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$17.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co of China Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co of China Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.