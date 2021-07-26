Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for July, 26th (CALT, CDK, CFMS, CGEM, CHMA, CLBS, CLXPF, CMPGY, EXPD, MDLA)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 26th:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

