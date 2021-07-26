Stock Repurchase Plan Declared by Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Board of Directors

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, increased their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $57.47. 614,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,963. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68. Jabil has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,559,548. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

