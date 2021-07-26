Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Huazhu Group Put Options (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 4,879 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 600% compared to the typical daily volume of 697 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.27. 168,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,981. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.81 and a beta of 1.57. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,276,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,275,000 after acquiring an additional 452,384 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 217.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,258,000 after buying an additional 1,662,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,576,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,381,000 after acquiring an additional 371,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

