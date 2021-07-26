Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 13,366 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 628% compared to the typical volume of 1,836 call options.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $139,780,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $118,977,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $28,791,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,672,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $22,992,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $11.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.66. 178,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,364. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.90. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on HAS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

