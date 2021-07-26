Stonnington Group LLC Acquires Shares of 30,728 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $17,206,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 123,819 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.29. The company had a trading volume of 171,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $98.36 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

