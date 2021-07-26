Stonnington Group LLC Buys New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,000. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.0% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.65. The company had a trading volume of 21,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,608. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $204.64 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.