Stonnington Group LLC Invests $11.70 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,697,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,986,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,189.42.

Amazon.com stock traded up $47.21 on Monday, hitting $3,703.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,425.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

