Stonnington Group LLC Invests $4.32 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.0% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

NYSE PG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.53. 255,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,386,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

