Stonnington Group LLC Invests $4.56 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000. Stryker makes up 1.1% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Stryker stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.96. The stock had a trading volume of 22,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,151. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

