Stonnington Group LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,219 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,000. Walmart accounts for 1.1% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after acquiring an additional 384,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $142.62. The stock had a trading volume of 249,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $399.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,580,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

