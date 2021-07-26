Stonnington Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.61. 25,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,641. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.54 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.47.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

