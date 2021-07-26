Stonnington Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,980 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,388 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,258,939. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $21.02 on Monday, reaching $664.40. The stock had a trading volume of 629,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,782,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $631.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.04 billion, a PE ratio of 649.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.44.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

