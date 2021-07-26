Stonnington Group LLC Purchases New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,000. The Home Depot makes up approximately 2.3% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after buying an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,146,880,000 after buying an additional 187,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $330.36. 109,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

