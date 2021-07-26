Stonnington Group LLC Takes $4.14 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.0% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $90.44. The company had a trading volume of 166,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,258. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.29. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

