Stonnington Group LLC Takes $5.77 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,000. Accenture comprises about 1.4% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 209,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $5,368,598. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $319.20. 33,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.79. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $318.80. The stock has a market cap of $202.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

