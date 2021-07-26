Stonnington Group LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.0% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 60.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

EMR traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $98.10. 32,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,869. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

