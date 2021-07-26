Stonnington Group LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.0% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,577. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

