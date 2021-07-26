Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

SEOAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of SEOAY opened at $19.60 on Monday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.33.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

