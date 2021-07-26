STRAKS 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $48,837.02 and approximately $21.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,170.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,231.77 or 0.06004168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $485.30 or 0.01305616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.93 or 0.00354939 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00130929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.69 or 0.00588340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.49 or 0.00351066 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.40 or 0.00272791 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

