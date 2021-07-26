Streamr Price Up 9% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $82.22 million and approximately $34.57 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00048394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.24 or 0.00814928 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,350 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,175 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

