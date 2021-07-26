Strike (STRK) Market Cap Achieves $148.24 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. Strike has a total market cap of $148.24 million and $1.03 billion worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strike has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $50.53 or 0.00135274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00037669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00108380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00132281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,266.88 or 0.99770777 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.00817730 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,933,886 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

