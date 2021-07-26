StrongHands Market Cap Achieves $621,156.74 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 62.5% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $621,156.74 and approximately $101.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,639,679,517 coins and its circulating supply is 17,226,485,163 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

