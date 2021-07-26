StrongHands (SHND) Trading Up 62.5% Over Last 7 Days

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 62.5% higher against the dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $528,030.57 and $226.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,638,595,738 coins and its circulating supply is 17,225,401,384 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

