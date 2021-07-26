Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Up 24%

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) rose 24% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 5,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 16,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.
The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter.
About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
Read More: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.