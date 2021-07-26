Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Up 24%

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) rose 24% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 5,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 16,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Studio City International worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

