SUKU Market Cap Tops $21.89 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $21.89 million and $171,872.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SUKU has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00049539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.73 or 0.00838916 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00084017 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

