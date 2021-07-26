Sun Life Financial Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.21.

TSE:SLF opened at C$63.98 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$51.59 and a twelve month high of C$67.26. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.05. The firm has a market cap of C$37.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.05, for a total value of C$1,217,317.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,443,229.44. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock worth $3,363,449.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

