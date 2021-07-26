Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Up 19.4% Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $69.05 million and $1.35 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,247.00 or 0.05988812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00130441 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 632,142,938 coins and its circulating supply is 323,707,479 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

