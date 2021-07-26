SuperFarm (SUPER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.54 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $60.54 million and approximately $62.07 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001575 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007782 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001431 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

