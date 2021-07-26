SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $104,370.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001744 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $104,370.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 139.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00036805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00103734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00129700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,888.30 or 0.99543574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.82 or 0.00819853 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,207 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

