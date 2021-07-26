SureRemit (RMT) Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.17 million and $10,882.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00037053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00104458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00130343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,944.42 or 1.00120326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.13 or 0.00824193 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

