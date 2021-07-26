SVB Financial Group Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $28.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $28.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $27.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.75 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Truist raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.13.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $570.87 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $217.23 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $568.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

