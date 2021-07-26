SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Rating Reiterated by Truist Securities

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Truist Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $559.09 price objective on the bank’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.41.

SIVB traded down $6.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $564.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,464. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $217.23 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $568.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Saturna Capital increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Gerstein Fisher increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 6,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 94.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 71,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 34,673 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 640,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

