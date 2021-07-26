SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $6.73 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.24.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.13.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $570.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $568.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $217.23 and a 1 year high of $608.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,754,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after buying an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $79,551,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

