SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading Up 19.9% This Week

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $4.02 million and $4,249.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00383805 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002666 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00013444 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.30 or 0.01206771 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000239 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 152,225,667 coins and its circulating supply is 119,702,492 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.