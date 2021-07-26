TaaS (TAAS) Achieves Market Cap of $6.81 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.00845831 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00084588 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

