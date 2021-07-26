Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. On average, analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $48.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $945.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.14, a PEG ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.43. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $262,639.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

