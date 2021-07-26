Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM):

7/17/2021 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

7/13/2021 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock.

7/10/2021 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

7/9/2021 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

7/3/2021 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

7/2/2021 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

6/30/2021 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

6/22/2021 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.29. 357,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,041,817. The stock has a market cap of $597.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,374,041,000 after buying an additional 168,757 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,971,000 after buying an additional 93,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after buying an additional 2,613,327 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after buying an additional 3,839,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,798,000 after buying an additional 2,302,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

