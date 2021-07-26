Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its FY 2022 guidance at 3.750-4.000 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. On average, analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $173.29 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $148.88 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.