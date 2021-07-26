TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Cut to Hold at Benchmark

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TAL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CLSA lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.01.

TAL opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.08. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.28.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 448.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,877 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 717,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 74,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth approximately $16,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

