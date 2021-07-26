TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Cut to “Underperform” at CLSA

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by research analysts at CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TAL has been the topic of several other reports. DBS Vickers lowered TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.01.

NYSE:TAL traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,779,216. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.08.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

