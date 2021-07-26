Talos Energy Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Talos Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%.

TALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSE:TALO opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.47.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $456,805.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

