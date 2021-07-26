Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 118,224 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.39% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $21,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 139,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,386,000 after purchasing an additional 33,516 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,301. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $104.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

