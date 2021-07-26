Tap Achieves Market Cap of $923,381.23 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Tap has a total market cap of $923,381.23 and $322,183.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00015023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.52 or 0.00812479 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

