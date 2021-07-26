TD Securities Boosts Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Price Target to C$1.10

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$1.05 to C$1.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERLFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.69. 8,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,214. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $130.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.83. Entrée Resources has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.90.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

